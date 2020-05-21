To drive investments, Karnataka keys up special investment task force

From the land of fashion and films to the heartland of American technology
Nearly 70 per cent of the industries which had halted operations during Covid-19 induced lockdown have resumedactivities in Karnataka.
“This revival in industrial activity has provided the State government the stimulus to accelerate the discussions with industry experts and multinationals on bringing more investments to the State,” said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
He chaired a high-level meeting of the Industries and Commerce Department and also took stock of the industrial activity in the state post lock-down.
Some of the large industries too have restarted operations including Toyota Motors, Airbus Industries, Boeing, Dynamatic Technologies, BFW, Bosch, TVS, Volvo and Kennametal in Bengaluru.
At the meeting, Yediyurappa instructed the Chief Secretary to review activities of the newly-formed Special Investment Promotion Task Force, that has been constituted to attract investments into the State, on weekly basis.
Chief Minister also reviewed the measures taken by the state government to simplify the process of setting-up industries at the district level.
A delegation of Huawei Telecommunication head Derek Hao met Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and offered to train diploma and engineering students in skill development. “Huawei is keen to impart skill development of our students in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and other new technologies. We will hold further talks with the company and take a decision,” Narayan said.
The Chief Minister directed the officials, especially from the Labour department to take initiative to register workers under unorganised sector at Karnataka State Unorganised Workers Social Security Board. So far only 89,000 workers have been registered.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar: Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar; Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar; Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries, Gaurav Gupta; Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Industrial Development; and Revanna Gowda, MD, Karnataka Udyog Mitra.
