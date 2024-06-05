With a new dispensation to take over the helm of affairs in Andhra Pradesh a lot will depend on the inter-personal relations between the Chief Ministers of the sibling states — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — for easing out the pending bifurcation related issues.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, talking to media here today said that his Government will maintain friendly relations with Andhra Pradesh in resolving the long pending bifurcation related issues.

While the issue of Hyderabad as the common capital has been resolved recently, efforts will be made to resolve the remaining issues in the coming days, he added. “I will not stand on prestige. Resolving the State issues and solving the people’s problems is my priority,” he said.

On the special status assurance given by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Andhra Pradesh, he said there was no scope for any doubts on it. “The Congress was committed to implement its assurances given,” he added.

Replying to a question on the Congress performance in Telangana, he said “We will have to work more and make governance further people centric,” he said.

Reddy, who is also, Telangana Congress president, was looking at a double-digit number for his party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He said though the performance of the party was satisfactory, the results in the State did not meet expectation.

It could have been much better but for the conspiracy of the main Opposition BRS, he said. Congress bagged 8 seats in the parliamentary elections from the State of the 17 seats.

Reddy said the Congress’ vote share improved from 39.5 per cent to 41.5 per cent now and the number of seats have gone up from three to eight.