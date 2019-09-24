To meet ISROs growing number of missions, Centum Electronics opens new facility

Centum Electronics, a diversified electronics company, opened its new space facility in Bengaluru.

Centum is a leading electronics industry partner for ISRO and is involved in design, development, qualification and productionisation of electronic modules, subsystems and systems for multiple applications in satellites and launch vehicles.

K Sivan, Chairman ISRO, inaugurated Centum’s new space facility which is expansion of its capacities in the space electronics domain.

Kunhikrishnan, Director, UR Rao Satellite Center and Uma Maheswaran, Scientific Secretary at ISRO Head Quarters were present.

Apparao Mallavarapu, CMD of Centum Group said “The investment in the brownfield facility is around ₹50 crore and is expected to create 250 new jobs in addition to the 700 people already employed in the space, defence and aerospace facility.”

“Keeping in mind, the growing number of missions of ISRO, we have made significant investments to ensure we can deliver products with the right quality, technology and in required quantities to be a trusted partner for ISRO,” he added.

Talking about company’s journey with ISRO, Vinod Chippalkatti, President of SEBU said “ Delivering components to modules, subsystems and now systems, over the last two decades, has been demanding and technically rewarding to enable Centum to grow as an international player. At Centum we work in multiple domains like analog, power, RF, digital and mixed signals.”