To promote tourism, Maharashtra looks to build resorts in J&K and Ladakh

In less than a month of abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the Maharashtra Government has decided to build one resort in Jammu and Kashmir and the other in Ladakh.

Seed capital of ₹2 crore has been sanctioned by the Fadnavis government for exploring the land and other expenses. The matter was also discussed in Tuesday's State Cabinet meeting.

Maharashtra’s State Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal told BusinessLine that the investment would be made through the Maharashtra State Tourism Corporation (MTDC). The MTDC Board met on August 28 and has decided to set up a resort and mountaineering training centre near Leh, Ladakh and another resort near Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Local consultants would be hired for exploring the land parcels near Srinagar. If the right land with a good scenic backdrop is available, then even a small golf course could also be set up. It would primarily serve the pilgrims who are keen to go for the Amarnath and Vaishno Devi tours.

Both the resorts would be open for tourist across the world. But, given the high demand from Mumbai tourists, about 50 per cent of reservations could be made for the city itself.

He added that talks are also underway with the Tourism Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and land from the local government could also be purchased.