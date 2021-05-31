To recognise one is wrong is not a sign of weakness but of strength: J Chandrachud to govt

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Acknowledging one’s error is not a sign of weakness but that of strength, Supreme Court judge, Justice DY Chandrachud, told the Centre.
“The ability to recognise that I am wrong is not a sign of weakness, but that of strength,” Justice Chandrachud orally addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, on Monday during a virtual hearing.
Justice Chandrachud was heading a three-judge Special Bench hearing a suo motu case covering the various fronts of the government’s Covid management during a devastating second wave of the pandemic. The Bench has questioned the government’s dual vaccine pricing policy between the Centre and the States, the vaccination coverage in rural India, how it was almost impossible to get vaccination slots on Cowin, the “digital divide” in the registration process for vaccination in “Digital India” and how the Covid dead are “thrown” into rivers or buried in shallow graves.
Also read: SC asks Centre about vaccine-procurement policy
The court referred to a recent, shocking video footage and pictures of two men throwing the body of a Covid patients from a bridge into a river in Uttar Pradesh.
“I don’t know whether a complaint has been filed against the news channel for sedition for publishing the photograph…” Justice Chandrachud said.
This comment indirectly referred to State governments opting to register FIRs booking social media users and electronic media under sedition for bringing the true face of India’s struggle against Covid into the public domain. The Supreme Court had banned States from taking penal action in such cases in an order on April 30.
Justice Chandrachud said the government cannot fight the pandemic on a day-to-day basis in an ad-hoc manner.
“You need your policy to anticipate changes. Your policy should also be enforceable on the ground. Your policy needs to be clear-cut. If new issues come up, your policy has to be amended… But first, there should be a degree of flexibility in you… It can’t be that you have made a policy and you cannot change that,” Justice Chandrachud said.
Mr. Mehta agreed that no policy is cast in stone.
“If matters change, the government will have to change,” the law officer said.
Justice Chandrachud referred to how the External Affairs Minister had gone abroad for a dialogue with other countries on vaccines. “It shows the seriousness of the situation,” Justice Chandrachud said.
At one point, Mr. Mehta expressed his concern about having to trouble Justice Chandrachud, who has just recovered from Covid, with so many issues concerning the government.
“The interest of the nation comes first, my health comes later,” Justice Chandrachud replied.
Justice Chandrachud, to set the record straight with the Centre, said “the purpose of this hearing is dialogic. We are not going to run the Central government or make policy for you. This is a platform for dialogue across the spectrum… The idea is not to criticise, but to strengthen the arms of the government”.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...