To resolve conflict, address aspirations of Kashmiri youth: Ex-Army officer

Describing the abrogation of Article 370 as an ‘accomplishment’, Lt Gen Deependra Singh Hooda, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Indian Army’s Northern Command, said that India needs to reach out to Kashmiris and fill the communication gap through correct political measures. “They have aspirations and that’s something we have to consider to end the conflict,” he said.

Hooda was speaking at a discussion programme A conversation on Article 370 organised by the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation, Pune chapter.

“We need to know what the ramifications of scrapping of Article 370 will be, as we don’t have a synergised operational strategy to deal with the conflict in Kashmir. The Government must take a holistic approach and prepare a blueprint for the State,” he said.

Hooda said, “There is a fear of future among the Kashmiris and security-wise, the conditions have been deteriorating in Kashmir since 2013 due to upsurge in violence, interference from Pakistan and cease-fire violations. The youth is being radicalised and, for the first time, the number of local terrorists has outnumbered foreign ones. Despite that, a large number of Kashmiris want a better life and a peaceful environment and that can be achieved only through political-military arbitration.”