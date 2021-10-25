To take on corporates in agriculture, CPI(M) to suggest agrarian programme for farmers

The CPI(M) is discussing an agrarian programme that includes cooperative production and marketing for the farmers who have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm reform laws for more than one year.

Talking to reporters after the three-day meeting of the party’s Central Committee, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said at least some of the proposed agrarian programme will be part of the political resolution, which will be discussed by all units of the party ahead of the 23rd national conference of the party scheduled to be held in next April in Kannur.

Yechury said the CPI(M) can only make some suggestions but it is for the farmers’ organisations to take a decision on such proposals. “We can make a suggestion that if they want to fail the onslaught of corporate leadership, who wants to take over everything in the country including farming, then they will have to find methods for their own production organisation. Farmers themselves have to voluntarily get into cooperative production and cooperative marketing,” he said.

‘Look beyond protesting’

Yechury added that farmers will have to think of expanding their resistance beyond the protests. “Protests will continue till the three farm laws are repealed. The BJP is finding it increasingly difficult to going to elections in various States with these protests are continuing in different parts of the country,” he said.

‘Class contradictions’

Yechury said three new class contradictions have emerged, including sections of rich farmers, and big corporate capital, the MSMEs and the big capital and the Centre and the States. He said these contradictions will be detailed in the political resolution. “This is a matter of serious concern. This is for the first time since the independence that a conflict has been emerged between the big bourgeoisie and the peasantry as a whole, including rich farmers. This contradiction, which is already set in motion, is snowballing into a political churning. This will result in spontaneous outbursts. This will also result in political coalitions,” he said. He said regional parties are also moving away from the BJP. “Many of the State Governments, supported SKM’s all India Bandh,” he said and added that these three contradictions together will generate a lot of spontaneous outbursts.