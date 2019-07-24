To transform Hyderabad, Telangana to focus on city infrastructure

Facts and figures
Rated among top cities in the living index, Hyderabad is now looking at a holistic and sustainable development agenda by taking up integrated townships.
In its quest to enhancing liveability, the Telangna government seeks to work with CII and other agencies to streamline the regulatory environment while paving way for sustained development of the city infrastructure.
Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Telangana, said, “Hyderabad is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. It is ranked high in the Economic Performance Index and efforts are on to address the pain points of citizens.”
Speaking at “Rise Infrastructure Hyderabad-Enhancing Liveability” event hosted by CII Telangana, he said, “The Government has announced several policies to ease approval process. The entire property tax registration and payment process has been made online. Town planning process simplified, building permissions process is online and self-certification has been introduced and all other approvals have been brought under single window clearance.”
In order to provide thrust to the Green Building movement in the state, the Green Building Code is provided in the Municipal Act. The Act also specifies to provide necessary electric vehicle charging points at commercial buildings and large townships.
While seeking to improve public transport facility, there is growing focus on extending last-mile connectivity.
The state government is working on developing a mega-township close to the IT hub at Kokapet, which could see development of 90 million sq.ft of workspace.
Srikanth Badiga, Group Director, Phoenix, said that there was need to develop decentralised business hubs in the city. The state has an excellent ecosystem and the citizen need to contribute to the development agenda.
C Shekar Reddy, Convenor, CII Telangana Infra & Real Estate Panel, said that there was a need to develop new growth centres and townships by developing the associated infrastructure.
A CII Telangana released a report on “Hyderabad - A Global city in the Making,” highlighting new focus areas, including infrastructure to bring about sustainable development.
The report mentions how Hyderabad ranks second globally in Jones Land LaSalle’s City Momentum Index, placing it right after Bengaluru. The Mercer Quality of Living ratings 2019 ranked Hyderabad and Pune as top cities in India.
