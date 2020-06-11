To woo industries, Karnataka eases rules for buying agricultural land

In a significant move, Karnataka further eased the Land Reforms Act 1961 norms to buy or lease agricultural land. This relaxation is expected to give a boost or attract industries in the state.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said: “Today’s Cabinet decided to repeal the income clause of people buying the land.”

“We have land reforms with different sections. Sec 79A specifies that only those who are having less than Rs 2 lakh income can purchase land. 79B deals with an agriculturalist allowed to purchase land. 79C is on documentation required to file while buying land,” he added.

He further said the changes provide for exempting industrial investments from Sec 63 also.

To repeal these sections, which were strict rules created hurdles as to who was entitled to buy agricultural land, now a bill will be tabled in the next legislative session.

“When done, this strict rule restricting as to who was entitled to buy agricultural land is defined,” the minister said.

These changes to the land reforms are coming especially at a time when the state was losing out investments to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telengana.

Online classes

In another move, Karnataka is planning to stop all online classes up to class 7 but is undecided on opening schools.

Madhuswamy said a decision to stop online classes up to class 5 was discussed in the Cabinet. “The decision was taken keeping the rural students in mind due to challenges faced by students studying in rural areas. Hence, we have decided to extend the ban on online classes until Standard 7,” he added.

Later after the Cabinet meeting, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar clarified and tweeted that “Karnataka Govt has decided to stop all On-line classes for LKG, UKG & classes up to 5th std. To extend this up to 7th std is only a suggestion from few cabinet ministers as expressed in an informal discussion and NOT a decision.”

On Wednesday, Suresh Kumar had announced that schools should not hold online classes till Class 5. As online live classes are stopped, the schools have been allowed to share pre-recorded subject modules.

Earlier in the day, voicing his dissent, Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said the ban imposed on online teaching in the State should be extended till pre-university education.

On the issue of conducting online classes for children, he said there was a big difference between online classes and teaching in classrooms. Hence, it was not advisable for the institutions to run live online classes for schoolchildren.