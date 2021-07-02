Toll collection through FASTag rises 21% to ₹2,576 crore in June

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
With easing of lockdown in most States and increase in the movement of traffic on the highways, the toll collection through FASTag is reaching the level recorded before the second wave of Covid pandemic.
The toll collection across the country through FASTag touched ₹103.54 crore with 63.09 lakh transactions on July 1, a government statement said.
Electronic toll collection through FASTag is operational at 780 active toll plazas across the country.
Toll collection in June increased to ₹2,576.28 crore, which is around 21 per cent higher than ₹2,125.16 crore collected in May 2021, it said.
With around 3.48 crore users, FASTag penetration across the country is at around 96 per cent and many toll plazas having 99 per cent penetration. As per an estimate, FASTag will save around ₹20,000 crore per year on fuel, that will save precious foreign exchange and help the environment as well.
The constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users have reduced the waiting time at NH Fee Plazas significantly, it added.
