Top BJP leaders hold meeting at party headquarters

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 26, 2021

The ruling party leaders have been holding deliberations for some time over a number of issues

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, held a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters, was attended by several other senior leaders, including those handling organisational charges, sources said.

The ruling party leaders have been holding deliberations for some time over a number of issues, ranging from the Covid-19 vaccination exercise to various governance and political matters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also attended many meetings, which were held at his residence and attended by several Union ministers besides Nadda.

Published on June 26, 2021

