Live Top Business News: December 2, 2021

Internet Desk

10.41 am

Sensex gains over 400 points; Nifty tops 17,250

M&M was the top gainer rising 2.38 per cent. HDFC, PowerGrid, Titan, Sun Pharma, Maruti, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries were among the other ...

Read More  

10.40 am

Well-marked ‘low’ in Bay to intensify into depression later today

Projected to become a cyclone in the next 24 hours

Read More  

10.30 am

Freshworks’ market cap slumps by nearly $5 billion

Analysts attributed the slump in the stock price to the losses reported by the company in the third quarter

Read More  

10.10 am

In just a year of its launch, TCS Cognix becomes master key to unlocking mega deals

Indian IT major plans aggressive roll out to existing and new clients with six mega deals in the last quarter

Read More  

9.37 am

Visa CEO: Covid caused permanent shift to digital payments

While the shift to online shopping is helping Visa, the company is facing new forms of competition, particularly from Silicon Valley

Read More  

9.33 am

Kerala-based Mettle Networks drafted into Gold Category of 2021 Intel Winners' Circle

Firm offers networking products

Read More  

9.32 am

Microsoft launches Teams Essentials for small businesses

It offers unlimited group meetings for up to 30 hours

Read More  

9.30 am

US could adjust timing of oil stockpile release if prices fall

Other countries could adjust release strategy if prices drop, says an official

Read More  

Published on December 02, 2021