10.41 am

M&M was the top gainer rising 2.38 per cent. HDFC, PowerGrid, Titan, Sun Pharma, Maruti, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries were among the other ...

10.40 am

Projected to become a cyclone in the next 24 hours

10.30 am

Analysts attributed the slump in the stock price to the losses reported by the company in the third quarter

10.10 am

Indian IT major plans aggressive roll out to existing and new clients with six mega deals in the last quarter

9.37 am

While the shift to online shopping is helping Visa, the company is facing new forms of competition, particularly from Silicon Valley

9.33 am

Firm offers networking products

9.32 am

It offers unlimited group meetings for up to 30 hours

9.30 am

Other countries could adjust release strategy if prices drop, says an official