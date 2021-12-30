Live Top Business News: December 30, 2021

9.55 am

WHO Chief worried about ‘tsunami’ of Omicron, Delta Covid variant cases

Top WHO officials caution that it’s still too early to make predictions on the new Omicron strain

9.45 am

Ongoing wet spell over East, North-East to end tomorrow

Dry, cold spell over North-West India; to be broken by January 4

9.35 am

Covid Omicron variant will soon replace Delta as dominant global variant: Experts

International evidence indicates that the Omicron variant is likely to be more transmissible, but less severe than the Delta variant.

9.30 am

Cable TV operators approach TRAI against Sony, Star-Disney

Say pricing of broadcasting content should be same across all platforms

9.23 am

Pawar says PM Modi has good hold on administration

Speaking at an event in Pune organised by Marathi daily 'Loksatta', Pawar said Modi takes a lot of efforts and gives ample time to get things done

9.08 am

New Covid-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 2,50,000

9.07 am

Indigo EGM today to amend Articles of Association

Accepting the resolution means ending the dispute between the two promoters.

8.50 am

Neo-bank Jupiter gets ₹641 crore funding led by Tiger Global, Sequoia

It has taken the company's valuation to about $711 million

8.45 am

Stocks that will see action today

Buzzing stocks: Banks, NMDC, Lambodhara Textiles, Deep Industries, Puravankara, Varun Beverages, KPI Global, Pioneer Embroideries, Rane Holdings, ...

8.40 am

GST assesses get time till February to file annual return for FY21

As per the CBIC tweet, it had extended the due date by two months.

8.35 am

Benchmark indices to move range-bound amid thin volume

F&O settlement, Omicron news to keep stock-specific action

8.30 am

GST Council to meet on Friday, likely to discuss taxation on textile, others

Also, GST on ice cream parlour is expected to figure in the agenda.

