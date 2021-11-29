Live Top Business News: November 29, 2021

9.48 am

India has 80 million paid gamers: RedSeer report

In-app purchases, virtual gifting, etc have become mainstream spend categories among paid gamers

9.35 am

Suumaya files writ petition against GST authorities

It challenged the constitutional validity of the rights of GST department enforced in the inquiry carried out against one of its clients

9.23 am

APSEZ says MSCI’s move to drop it from Climate Change Indices lacked “transparency”

Move an attempt to undermine the firm’s legitimate business interests and tarnish its reputation as a green port operator

9.10 am

Indian Railways permits 12 ft high containers for cargo movements

Haulage charges would be at part with 2018 notification, says a circular

8.56 am

Stocks that will see action today

Buzzing stocks: Paytm, Reliance, Hatsun Agro, DMart, ITC, Shiva Texyarn, Indo Thai Securities, Deep Ind, Astral

8.54 am

‘Vax mandate may work better against Omicron Covid variant risk than travel ban’

The travel ban may not be effective in the current contest, argue some experts

8.38 am

Indian markets may open green despite Covid worries; SGX Nifty swings back positive

But, Asian Pacific stocks down; volatility to rise.

8.36 am

MSCI’s decision to exclude its stock from climate change indices disappointing: Adani Ports

In a scathing letter, the company accuses MSCI of not bothering to incorporate the facts or provide an appropriate response

