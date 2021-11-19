Live Top News Updates: November 19, 2021

Venkatesan R._5375

Devotees light 'diyas' and candles at the Golden Temple on the occasion of Diwali, in Amritsar, Thursday, November 4, 2021.   -  PTI

9.05 am

Will the Paytm's poor listing impact upcoming IPOs?

Unlikely, as retail investors subscribe based mainly on grey market premiums

Read More  

8.55 am

Paytm listing: No cash back, it’s ₹35,000-cr investor wealth gone

Stock closes 27% lower than issue price; retail investors take ₹460-crore loss

Read More  

8.53 am

Depression crosses coast between TN and AP

The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards

Read More  

8.52 am

There are states ‘clearly guilty’ of supporting terrorism: India at UN

India has been a victim of cross border terrorism for over three decades, says First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission

Read More  

8.48 am

PM Modi to address the nation at 9 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said."Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, ...

Read More  

Published on November 19, 2021