Total Covid-19 cases at 22.69 lakh

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has gone up to 22,68,675 of which 15,83,289 recovered while 45,257 people succumbed to the infection till Tuesday morning.

According to data from the Health Ministry, the total number of active infections in the country is at 6,39,929. While there were 53,601 new cases in the last 24 hours, 47,746 people recovered and 871 persons died during the same period.

Maharashtra with 1,48,042, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 87, 773 and Karnataka with 79,916 are the States with maximum number of active cases.