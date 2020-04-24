Total Covid-19 cases at 983 in Telangana

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases reported in Telangana so far has reached 983. While 29 patients have been discharged on Friday, taking the total number of patients discharged after treatment so far to 291.

The total active cases is put at 663, with 25 patients succumbing to the novel coronavirus.

“We saw a dip in the number of positive cases on Friday. We conducted 540 tests today and found 13 positive cases,” Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has said.

Majority of the cases are being reported from Hyderabad (including other areas in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), Suryapet, Vikarabad and Gadwal.

Appealing to the private medical practitioners to resume work, he suggested that elective surgeries can be postponed.

Asking people not to worry about the spread of the virus, he said it won’t harm about 81 per cent of the infected people. “It poses problem only to those who are seriously ill. Of the 25 who succumbed, 15 patients were suffering from chronic ailments like heart diseases and blood pressure issues,” he said.