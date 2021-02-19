National

new milestone

Total Covid-19 vaccinations cross 1 crore in India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 19, 2021 Published on February 19, 2021

India on Friday crossed 1 crore Covid-19 vaccinations with Uttar Pradesh alone completing over 10 lakh vaccine administrations.

So far, over close to 95.77 lakh health care workers and frontline workers received first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine shot, while 6.11 lakh health care workers completed their course with the receipt of the second dose. The total number of vaccinations carried out so far was nearly 1.02 lakh till this morning, a Health Ministry statement said.

Maharashtra with around 8.40 vaccinations, Gujarat with 8.39 lakh and Rajasthan with 7.63 lakh are among those States that have carried out the maximum number of vaccinations so far.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 19, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.