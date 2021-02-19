Total Covid-19 vaccinations cross 1 crore in India

India on Friday crossed 1 crore Covid-19 vaccinations with Uttar Pradesh alone completing over 10 lakh vaccine administrations.

So far, over close to 95.77 lakh health care workers and frontline workers received first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine shot, while 6.11 lakh health care workers completed their course with the receipt of the second dose. The total number of vaccinations carried out so far was nearly 1.02 lakh till this morning, a Health Ministry statement said.

Maharashtra with around 8.40 vaccinations, Gujarat with 8.39 lakh and Rajasthan with 7.63 lakh are among those States that have carried out the maximum number of vaccinations so far.