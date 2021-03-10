Tourism Ministry forms committee to promote tourism in the North-East

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Ministry of Tourism has formed a committee of stakeholders for “aggressively” promoting tourism in the north-east region of the country, a senior official of the ministry said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Tourism under its different schemes such as Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD provides financial assistance to the North-East States including for development of tourist infrastructure, promotion of fairs/ festivals, tourism-related events in the region and publicity campaigns.
“The Ministry of Tourism has launched campaigns to promote tourism in the region on various platforms in digital, print and social media. For promoting the region more aggressively, the Ministry has formed a Committee of stakeholders active in NER with focus on promotion of the north-east, identifying new destinations, developing itineraries around them, identifying the places where events can be organised to create awareness, organise workshops/ seminars for the local stakeholders in terms of providing them necessary skills,” an official said.
The Ministry has held eight editions of International Tourism Mart (ITM) in various States of the north-eastern region since 2013 with the objective of highlighting the tourism potential of the region in the domestic and global market.
Since April 2020, under the Dekho Apna Desh campaign, the Ministry of Tourism is conducting webinars on various tourism products including some dedicated to the North-East.
The upcoming webinar on March 13, 2021 would be on the topic ‘Cuisines of the North East Region’.
Indiatourism, Guwahati (field office of Ministry of Tourism) is organising an event “1,000 Bar Dekho- North-East Dekho” (Visit NER 1,000 times) inspired by the tagline of Dekho apna Desh and “FIT INDIA” from March 7th to 17th. As part of this activity, Sanjay Bahadur, a solo cyclist, will pedal a 1,000 km across Assam, according to a ministry statement.
He will start the journey from Bir Lachit Ghat on Brahmaputra River Bank, Guwahati on March 7 and will finish it at Khanapara on March 17. During the event, the ministry will be organising cultural events and ‘Instalive’ shows to promote the lesser known destinations of all seven States of the northeastern region and Sikkim, it said.
