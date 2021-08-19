Tourism Ministry signs MOU with MakeMyTrip, Ibibo to strengthen hospitality industry

The Ministry of Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and Ibibo Group Private Limited in a bid to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry especially in the times of the pandemic. It has already signed MoUs with Cleartrip and Yatra.com and Ease my Trip.

“The primary objective of this MoU is to provide an extensive visibility to accommodation units, which have self-certified themselves on SAATHI (System for Assessment, Awareness and Training for the Hospitality Industry) on the OTA platform. The MoU also outlines both parties to encourage Units to register on NIDHI and thereby on SAATHI and encourage local tourism Industry with appropriate safeguards for curbing spread of COVID-19,” said the statement.

It added that the idea is also to gather more information on accommodation units in order to gain actionable insights and designing evidence based and targeted policy measures and to promote safe, honourable and sustainable tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism and MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and Ibibo Group Private Limited will endeavour to take necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical co-operation in the Indian hospitality and tourism sector for overall benefit in the identified areas through the MoU. It is expected, that, in the future more Online Travel Aggregators (OTAs) will come forward for signing such MOUs in order to strengthen the Hospitality and Tourism Industry of India.

The event was organised under the arrangement between Ministry of Tourism and Quality Council of India (QCI) for implementing measures for strengthening the Indian Hospitality and Tourism Industry.

The signing of MoU was done in the presence of Rakesh Kumar Verma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Sanjay Singh, Deputy Director General (H and R), Ministry of Tourism, A Raj, Senior Director, QCI, Abhishek Logani, Chief Business Officer-Hotels, MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and Ibibo Group Private Limited and Venkatesh Ramakrishna, SVP – Corporate Affairs, MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and Ibibo Group Private Limited.