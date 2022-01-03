TPCC chief tests positive for Covid-19

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Those who came in contact with me over the last few days, kindly take necessary precautions,” Revanth Reddy said in a tweet Monday morning.

Revanth Reddy takes charge as TPCC chief

He was present at a press conference held by Mohan Prakash, a national spokesperson of Congress Party, and took part in a blood donation camp on January 1.