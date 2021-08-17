TPR bounces back to breach 15% in Kerala

A day after the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan expressed satisfaction over Covid-19 containment in Kerala, the test positivity rate (TPR) bounced back to breach 15 per cent yet again to reach 15.48 per cent after 21,613 new cases were detected.

Malappuram (3,105), Ernakulam (2,596), Thrissur (2,442) and Kozhikode (2,278) shared the highest daily numbers in a familiar pattern of growing footprint for daily new infections.

Tuesday also saw the death toll climbing by 127 to reach 18,870 and nearing the 19,000-mark.

The number of hospital admissions continued to be low at 27,881 on Tuesday against the active case pool of 1,75,167, but the State should not rest on any false sense of complacency, says Dr PS Indu, Professor in Community Medicine at the Government Medical College, Thrissur.

“We cannot afford to let down our guard just yet,” she told BusinessLine, given the prospects of what she described as ‘lot of mixing’ during the ongoing Onam festival season.

“But we cannot also ban people from visiting friends and family since we didn’t have Onam during last two to three years.”

This gives a social and psychological dimension to the whole issue. Family reunions with members converging can create potential bubbles. Crowding and shopping are happening at a time when infections grow in worrying numbers in some districts, though not as much in some others.

Vaccination coverage

“The vaccination coverage over is actually good. Especially, in the above 45+ group of the elderly and the vulnerable, it is really high. At least 80 per cent in this group have received the single dose and 41 per cent both doses. But this is not at all the case with the 18-44 group, which is worrying,” said Indu.

And this is the precisely the group indulging in shopping activities or visiting friends and relatives. Thers is no gainsaying the fact that the efficacy of single dose with the Delta variant is very low, said Indu. “But there is evidence that when both doses are taken, the situation improves.”

Breakthrough infections are a concern. “We have breakthrough infections being reported from almost all districts, and not just Pathanamthitta, as per analysis by the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology. As much as 85 per cent of all such infections is attributed to the Delta variant.”

Asymptomatic cases

Analysis by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta, shows that 26 per cent of the breakthrough infections can be asymptomatic. The CDC has a rather large data set on breakthrough infections, and it is in the public domain. This CDC analysis is a bad enough signal for Kerala.

“Especially when one considers the prospect of mixing during Onam. Till very recently, people were at home. Not anymore. Asymptomatic cases may not be a big problem if people adopt strict Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”

Care for others' health

This threat builds up a strong case for really high vaccination coverage, Indu said. A booster dose or a third dose is a long way off for countries like ours. “But I guess two doses are good enough. At least it can prevent a patient developing severe symptoms and help avoid hospital admissions.”

While seeking to control the case fatality rate, we must also rein in the number of new cases. “If there is a huge increase in the numbers, it will gradually translate into system train, involving hospital admissions and ICU occupancies. Those who are vaccinated and, therefore, asymptomatic or not having a severe disease, should be concerned about the health of friends and family, too.”