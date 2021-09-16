Trade bodies hold 12-hour bandh in Nagaland over ‘illegal taxes’

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Shops were closed and transport vehicles remained off the roads in a 12-hour shutdown called by trade bodies across Nagaland on Thursday over alleged illegal taxation by Naga political groups and government agencies.
The bandh that began at 6 am was called by the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI). The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) imposed it in the district.
The shutdown has been complete in not only major cities like Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung, but even smaller towns such as Tuli, Jalukie, Pfutsero, said Khekugha Muru, CNCCI President.
Trade bodies stationed volunteers strategically to ensure smooth and peaceful observance of the shutdown.
No untoward incident has been reported so far, police said.
The bandh has not affected the functioning of government offices, banks or educational institutions, or plying of government and private vehicles, DCCI president, Akashe Zhimomi, said.
Muru said that the bandh was called in protest against the non-satisfactory response of the State government to its representation submitted to the chief secretary on September 9 to immediately resolve multiple taxations by Naga political groups and remove all forms of taxes collected by civic bodies on items that come under the GST regime.
It also demanded the immediate implementation of the SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest) Act, 2002, and reserve nominee representation to municipal, town and ad-hoc town councils from business and trade bodies.
In response to the CNCCI’s demands, the State government, while appealing to agitators to call off the protest, said that the administration has decided that the collection of any kind of tax or fee by municipal and town councils on items falling under the GST regime would be stopped immediately.
It also said that the administrators of all urban local bodies would take steps for including representatives of the business community of their respective cities or towns in their advisory committees for taking decisions with respect to various business-related activities.
On the CNCCI’s demand to stop extortion bids by Naga political groups, the government directed Dimapur Commissioner of Police to immediately put in place a security grid and take other measures, including stationing sufficient security personnel at various locations, to check illegal extortion.
State minister Neiba Kronu had earlier said that the Assembly Select Committee headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has decided to table the SARFAESI Act, which allows banks and other financial institutions to give loans to private individuals and also auction commercial or residential properties of defaulters to recover loans, in the winter session of the Assembly for enactment.
Nevertheless, expressing dissatisfaction over the government’s response, the CNCCI went ahead with the 12-hour band across the state, Muru said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
The stock of CESC Limited began the year on the front foot as it saw a sharp rally in the early weeks. From ...
₹1547 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1525150015651590 Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so, ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...