TRAI launches Channel Selector Portal

After launching a channel selector app last year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has now launched a channel selector portal to enable consumers to get information on channels and bouquets offered by DTH service providers and cable operators and choose channels of their choice for subscription.
The regulator said the prominent feature of both the app and the portal is, “optimisation of subscription before it is sent to DTH/ Cable operator, so subscribers can get best value for money.” The Channel Selector App and portal is functional with 16 DTH operators and Multi System Operators (MSOs).
Consumers can use the portal to check their subscriptions and get an optimised solution or best combination of user selected channels. It also allows consumers to modify their subscriptions, add new channels, remove unwanted channels, check real time status of their subscription and download and print current subscription offerings and set subscription requests.
After the new tariff order was implemented, the telecom and broadcast regulator had launched the channel selector app as it noticed that consumers were facing difficulties in opting for channels and subscription of their choice on the web portal or app of their Distribution Platform Operators (DTH and cable operators). It said that after launching the channel selector app, it has now launched the portal for those consumers who may not have smartphones or may want to use web browsers.
