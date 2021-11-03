National

TRAI to discuss tariffs for SMS, alerts via CAP platform

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 03, 2021

Looks to elicit stakeholders’ views on the tariff for SMS/ Cell broadcast disseminated by TSPs through CAP platform during disasters/ non-disasters

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a consultation paper to discuss tariff-related issues for SMS and cell broadcast alerts disseminated through Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) platform during disasters and non-disasters.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) allows SMS and cell broadcast free of cost only for a definite period and for events where a specific request for free of cost messages comes from specific nodal authorities.

Specific occasions

The DoT had requested TRAI to provide tariff for SMS and Cell Broadcast alerts/messages to be disseminated by telecom service providers (TSPs) through CAP platform during disasters/non-disasters. “However, there are occasions when the government would like to send alert messages to the public forewarning of a possible disaster or occasions where public has to be informed of special events such as holding of relief/vaccine/medical camps/specific law and order related situations,” it said.

The purpose of this consultation paper is to elicit stakeholders’ views on the tariff for SMS/cell broadcast disseminated by TSPs through CAP platform during disasters/ non-disasters and to understand the technical aspects that might have an impact on the cost of the service. TRAI has invited written comments by December 1, and counter-comments by December 15.

Published on November 03, 2021

telecommunication service
TRAI
