‘Transparent systems of governance key to achieving objective of good governance’

"A Constitution may indicate the direction in which we are to move, but the social structure will decide how far we can move and at what pace."

Delivering a lecture on ‘Good Governance Practices’ at the 6th M L Mehta Memorial Oration at Jaipur on Monday, Director-General of the National Centre for Good Governance, V Srinivas, emphasised the importance of transparent systems of governance to achieve the objective of good governance. Srinivas is an additional secretary in the Central Government.

The event was organised online in memory of M L Mehta, former Chief Secretary of the Rajasthan Government, by the M L Mehta Memorial Foundation (MLMMF) and HCM, Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration (RIPA), Jaipur.

Recalling his term under Mehta, Srinivas said, "There was support for transparent and accountable systems of governance. Officers who represented meritocracy, displayed an abiding commitment to hard work and were innovators, were encouraged. In many ways, the 1994-97 years were the golden years for the Civil Service of Rajasthan.

Rashmi Jain, Managing Trustee, MLMMF termed the Late M L Mehta as a role model. "He was a mentor to many civil society organisations of Rajasthan and the country. His ability to overcome challenges at all levels with compassion was the key to his belief that everything is possible. He always believed that interaction, intervention and supervision and the ability to be connected are the key for good governance practices."

Among other eminent personalities offering their respects to Mehta included Ashok Agarwal, trustee at the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) – Jaipur, who said for Mehta, sovereign boundaries never mattered. "He will always be thanked for his contribution towards fighting corruption and ensuring ethical management, by always trying to serve the poor and working towards their betterment."

Agarwal further said Mehta always ensured that the agenda for good governance was promoted to work for the benefit of all without considering any differences.

The oration was broadcast live on the FB page of Sumedha, an organisation started by Shri Mehta to assist poor, meritorious students.