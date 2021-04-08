National

Transport workers reject Karnataka’s offer of 10% salary hike

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 08, 2021

Congress tells State govt to ‘keep egos aside’ hold talks with employees

The Karnataka transport corporation employees on strike have rejected the State government’s latest offer of a 10 per cent hike The workers were firm in their demand for inclusion in the 6th pay commission equating with State government employees.

For the second day, transport services were affected in the State as drivers and conductors of the four major road transport corporations continued their indefinite strike.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would hold a meeting with the concerned officials regarding the ongoing strike to assess the situation. On Wednesday, Yediyurappa had said that a decision on invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) would be taken depending on the situation of the strike. “We have fulfilled eight of their nine demands, but they are adamant and have stopped buses and are creating trouble for the public. I appeal to them, get back to work, we can talk.”

Opposition

As the strike dragged onto the second day, Karnataka Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah criticised the State government’s handling of the transport strike.

He said “The BJP government should keep its ego aside and hold discussions with the employees union to provide amicable solutions, and ensure relief to the passengers.”

Published on April 08, 2021

