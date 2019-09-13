‘Travel Mart’ in Chennai from Sept 19

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with Tamil Nadu Travel Mart Society will organise the second edition of CII Tamil Nadu Travel Mart and Medical Value Travel Mart 2019 exhibition at Chennai Trade Centre between September 19 and 22. In a press statement, CII said that the travel mart is a global event for the stakeholders from the tourism fraternity which will see more than 300 exhibitors showcasing the tourism business opportunities available in the State. Over 1,000 international and domestic buyers are expected to participate in the expo. Tamil Nadu Medical Value Travel Mart 2019 is organised in association with the Health Department, Government of Tamil Nadu. The event will reiterate the importance of Tamil Nadu in the medical value travel sector.