Trip to UAE will help in attaining ‘Number 1 Tamil Nadu’: CM Stalin

To attain ‘Number 1 Tamil Nadu’, the trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be very helpful, said a tweet by the State Chief Minister MK Stalin, who landed in Dubai on Thursday on his first overseas trip since assuming office in May last year. Consul General of India in Dubai Aman Puri received him.

Those accompanying Stalin include Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu; Industries Secretary S Krishnan and Stalin's son and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin.

On Friday, Stalin met Minister for Economy of UAE Abudulla Bin Touq Al Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the UAE Thani Bin ahmed Al Zeyoudi. He urged them to visit Tamil Nadu and also send investors to the State, said a release.

Stalin met Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, and also inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Week at the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2022.

A Guidance Tamil Nadu invite on the event says that the State tops in the number of factories in India; has attracted over $50 billion investments through industrial MoUs since 2019; has presence of over 130 global Fortune 500 companies and number one State in industrial land availability in India.

At Abu Dhabi, the Chief Minister is likely to meet Khaled AI Qubaisi, CEO of real estate and infrastructure investments at Mubadala and Abdulla Mohammed AI Mazroeui, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, Federation of UAE Chamber and Arab Chamber.