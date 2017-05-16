‘Triple talaq a matter of faith for past 1,400 years’

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that triple talaq is a matter of faith being practised by Muslims for the past 1,400 years, and hence the question of constitutional morality and equity did not arise.

“Triple talaq is (being practised)... since 637 (AD). Who are we to say this is un-Islamic. Muslims have been practising it for the past 1,400 years. It is a matter of faith.

“Hence, there is no question of constitutional morality and equity,” former Union Law Minister and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for AIMPLB, said.

“If I have faith that Lord Rama was born at Ayodhya, then it’s a matter of faith and there is no question of constitutional morality,” Sibal told a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar.

The AIMPLB is advancing arguments before the Bench, which also includes Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit and Abdul Nazeer.

New law

On Monday, the Centre had told the apex court that it will frame a new law to regulate marriage and divorce among the Muslim community if triple talaq is struck down.

Tuesday was the fourth day of the hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging triple talaq, polygamy and ‘nikah halala’, which is going on before a Bench comprising members of various religious communities, including Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi and Hindu.