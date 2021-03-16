Tripura CM in Kerala, condemns misrule by rival fronts

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has roundly criticised the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for their misrule in Kerala by turns and observed that the BJP-NDA has a conducive atmosphere for making a qualitative change in the state’s administration.
Deb expressed the hope that the BJP-NDA would be able to replicate its stunning fete in Tripura where it had brought an end to 25 years of misrule by the CPM. He is here in connection with the poll campaign of the BJP-NDA and is slated to take part in a number of programmes in the State Capital on Tuesday.
Deb is the first leader from outside the state to attend the party’s campaign, and will be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani later this month. BJP National President JP Nadda will be another prominent face expected.
Meanwhile, in Haripad in Alappuzha district, Leader of Opposition in Kerala and many-time minister and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala filed nomination papers seeking a fifth time as legislator overall (third time on a trot) from his home constituency on Tuesday.
Chennithala was escorted to the local block office in a procession by hundreds of the United Democratic Front (UDF) workers for filing the papers. He had earlier ruled out contesting from any other constituency other than Haripad, which is ‘like a mother’ to him.
Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy filed his nomination papers seeking a 13th time as legislator from the Puthuppalli constituency in Kottayam district.
Earlier, it was rumoured that Chandy was being shifted out to Nemom in Thiruvananthappuram, to recover the seat the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) had lost to the BJP in the 2016 election (it lost the Assembly segment even in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections) and facilitated the maiden entry of the saffron party into the Assembly giving it the lone seat till date.
News about Chandy being shifted out had created dramatic scenes at his home in Puthuppalli with hundreds of people blocking his way as he drove in from the Nedumbassery airport from New Delhi and beseeching him to stay put and contest from Puthuppalli.
Chandy later said that he could not afford to ignore the sentiments of ‘his own people’ that have voted for him during the last 50 years and ruled out any possibility of moving out. He pressed home his point with the party command in New Delhi which could not but oblige him totally.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...