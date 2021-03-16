Tripura CM in Kerala, condemns misrule by rival fronts

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has roundly criticised the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for their misrule in Kerala by turns and observed that the BJP-NDA has a conducive atmosphere for making a qualitative change in the state’s administration.

Deb expressed the hope that the BJP-NDA would be able to replicate its stunning fete in Tripura where it had brought an end to 25 years of misrule by the CPM. He is here in connection with the poll campaign of the BJP-NDA and is slated to take part in a number of programmes in the State Capital on Tuesday.

Modi, Shah to visit Kerala

Deb is the first leader from outside the state to attend the party’s campaign, and will be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani later this month. BJP National President JP Nadda will be another prominent face expected.

Meanwhile, in Haripad in Alappuzha district, Leader of Opposition in Kerala and many-time minister and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala filed nomination papers seeking a fifth time as legislator overall (third time on a trot) from his home constituency on Tuesday.

Chennithala was escorted to the local block office in a procession by hundreds of the United Democratic Front (UDF) workers for filing the papers. He had earlier ruled out contesting from any other constituency other than Haripad, which is ‘like a mother’ to him.

Chennithala, Chandy file papers

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy filed his nomination papers seeking a 13th time as legislator from the Puthuppalli constituency in Kottayam district.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Chandy was being shifted out to Nemom in Thiruvananthappuram, to recover the seat the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) had lost to the BJP in the 2016 election (it lost the Assembly segment even in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections) and facilitated the maiden entry of the saffron party into the Assembly giving it the lone seat till date.

Chandy forced to stay put

News about Chandy being shifted out had created dramatic scenes at his home in Puthuppalli with hundreds of people blocking his way as he drove in from the Nedumbassery airport from New Delhi and beseeching him to stay put and contest from Puthuppalli.

Chandy later said that he could not afford to ignore the sentiments of ‘his own people’ that have voted for him during the last 50 years and ruled out any possibility of moving out. He pressed home his point with the party command in New Delhi which could not but oblige him totally.