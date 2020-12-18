Tripura infrastructure: India, ADB sign project readiness financing facility

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and India on Friday signed a $4.21-million project readiness financing (PRF) facility for the preparation of infrastructure development projects to improve urban amenities and develop tourism infrastructure in Tripura. This is ADB’s first PRF facility for a State in the northeastern region.
The signatories to the PRF for Tripura Urban and Tourism Development Project were CS Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance who signed for the Indian government, and Takeo Konishi, Country Director of ADB’s India Resident Mission who signed for ADB.
Mohapatra said the facility will support the Tripura government’s priorities of improving urban services and tourism infrastructure through holistic planning by developing key infrastructure investment projects and related reforms in these sectors that will help boost economic development.
Konishi said the facility aims to ensure high readiness of ensuing infrastructure projects through feasibility studies, preparing detailed engineering designs, and capacity building of State-level agencies while ensuring climate and disaster resilience, inclusiveness and sustainability of sub-projects.
Inadequate urban infrastructure and low institutional capacity of urban local bodies (ULBs) have impeded urbanization-led growth in Tripura. The PRF will help finance preparation of integrated infrastructure development plans for 7 districts headquarter towns and 13 ULBs focussed on water supply, sanitation, storm water drainage, urban roads, and urban amenities, an official release said.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Spread across five counties of England, this region of undulating hills, lazy rivers and somnolent villages is ...
How tennis champions came, saw and conquered the pandemic
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...