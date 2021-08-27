Trouble continues to brew for Congress in Punjab, Chhattisgarh

Congress continues to face fresh challenges in election-bound Punjab and Chhattisgarh. AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, deputed to mediate between disgruntled senior ministers and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, wanted to be relieved from the charge to focus on his home State Uttarakhand, which will also go to polls in 2022.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu has told the high command to give him freedom to make his decisions or face consequences. In Chhattisgarh, the temporary truce between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Deputy TS Singh Deo did not last even for two days as Baghel was summoned again to Delhi to meet AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rawat told reporters in Dehradun he will continue if the party asks him to retain his post in Punjab. Rawat, said Sidhu is free to take decisions. “I will see the context in which Navjot Singh Sidhu has made these remarks. Sidhu is the respected chief of the Punjab unit. Who will have the power to take decisions if not the state presidents,” he said in Delhi.

‘Befitting reply’

Sidhu was worried as the two advisors he appointed faced the criticism of Congress leaders cutting across factions, for the remarks they made on Kashmir and Pakistan. One of his advisors Malwinder Singh Mali quit the post on Friday. “The party high command should allow me the freedom to take decisions, else I will give a befitting reply,” Sidhu said in Amritsar. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Rahul Gandhi here on Friday. A group of MLAs, who are supporting Baghel, are also here to convince the high command that Baghel enjoys their support. AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh PL Punia also attended the meeting. The high command had met Singh Deo on Tuesday.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal had also held talks with Baghel and Singh Deo amid reports that the Gandhi family favours a change in the top post of the State.