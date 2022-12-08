The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has received permission from the Election Commission of India to change its name to Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS).

TRS Founder-President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to organise a meeting on December 9 to formally change the name and kick-start the BRS activities.

The TRS President had announced his plans to make a plunge into national politics early this year. To start with, BRS will focus on Karnataka and Maharashtra, the two States with which Telangana shares borders on the western side.