Telangana Bypolls: TRS leads in Huzurnagar constituency

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has taken an early lead in the bypoll to the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy is leading by 14,000 votes over Congress candidate Padmavathi after the seventh round of counting.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of the Pradesh Congress Committee President, Uttam Kumar Reddy, after he won the Nalgonda Lok Sabha election.