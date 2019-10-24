National

Telangana Bypolls: TRS leads in Huzurnagar constituency

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 24, 2019

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has taken an early lead in the bypoll to the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy is leading by 14,000 votes over Congress candidate Padmavathi after the seventh round of counting.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of the Pradesh Congress Committee President, Uttam Kumar Reddy, after he won the Nalgonda Lok Sabha election.

Published on October 24, 2019
regional elections
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Haryana assembly elections live: BJP leads in 41 seats, Congress in 32