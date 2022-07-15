TRS MPs to continue to attack on Modi Govt in Parliament

As the monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 18, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party has decided to ‘expose’ the Narendra Modi government’s anti-people policies and how it has acted against the interests of the State in the last eight years.

TRS Party President and Chief Minister have convened a meeting of the Parliamentary Party on July 16 to discuss the party’s strategy in the ensuing Parliament session.

“Telangana has been making good strides, following economic discipline. Instead of incentivising the State, the NDA government has been creating hurdles financially. We need to expose this in both the Houses of Parliament,” a TRS leader said.

Chandrashekar Rao, who has been criticising the Modi government and hinting at forming a national political party as an alternative to the BJP and Congress parties, is likely to ask the MPs to leave no stone unturned to attack the government during the session.

Various issues to be flagged

The TRS MPs are likely to take up the issue of paddy, which has become a political issue in the State over the last few agricultural seasons.

“The State has emerged as a leader in paddy production in the last few years. Instead of encouraging the State for it, the Central government has deliberately been refusing to buy it. This is causing hardships to farmers,” he said.

The TRS MPs will also flag the row over the NREGA (rural employment guarantee) scheme. The State alleges that the Centre is taking decisions that go against the interests of the State.

Besides highlighting the issues around the Centre-State relations, the TRS would also take up ‘lopsided policies’ being implemented by the Modi government that are “hurting the economic interests and democratic values” in the country.