Truck movements via Petrapole resume after conditional nod from West Bengal govt

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
Export cargo movement to Bangladesh, via road, resumed at the Petrapole land port, 80 km from Kolkata, from Sunday. Truck movement in the largest land port in Asia had come to a standstill for nearly 75 days, post a coronavirus-induced lockdown and lack of clarity in the orders at a local authority level.
Nearly, 2,000 trucks were stranded in the area since March. Barring a brief period of three-odd days, between April-end and beginning of May, road cargo movement remained suspended. Resumption is subject to fulfilment of conditions like creating a drivers’ pool, use of PPEs by drivers, fumigation of vehicles, among others.
Petrapole, located in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, accounts for a chunk of the $11-billion India-Bangladesh bilateral trade. Perishables apart, a number of industrial items and vehicle chassis, make their way into Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole ICPs. (Benapole is the land port located on the Bangladesh side.)
The five other land ports in West Bengal though which truck movements to Bangladesh happen include Gojadanga (North 24 Parganas); Mahadipur (Malda) — the second largest land port in the State; Changrabandha (Cooch Behar); Hili (Dakshin Dinajpur); and Fulbari (Japlaiguri).
Incidentally, cargo movement via road resumed at Mahadipur, 400 km from Kolkata.
The Union Home Ministry has been urging the West Bengal government to resume trade at international borders (via road). Apprehensions over spread of Covid-19 and local resistance in some cases (fearing spread of infection) have held back decisions.
Exporters say, around 20-25 trucks have been cleared for movement on Sunday at Pertrapole. The numbers will go up from Monday onwards. The target is set for at least 200 vehicles daily.
“Truck movements have been allowed based on certain conditions agreed during a stakeholders’ meet held on June 4. The SDO (sub divisional officer) has also issued orders accordingly. We have been urging for renewal of trade at Petrapole since livelihood of nearly 10,000-15,000 families are dependent on the trade here,” Karthik Chakraborty, Secretary, Petrapole Clearing Agents’ Staff Welfare Association, told BusinessLine.
In the first phase, 231-odd trucks that are parked at the Petrapole ICP or near its vicinity will be cleared. The documentation process has started.
Another 572 are parked at a facility managed by the local municipal body; and around 1,300-odd have registered for loading-unloading operations but are now parked at different non-registered / private parking lots nearby.
“All stranded export bound vehicles are to be cleared by June 14,” minutes of the stakeholders meeting held on June 4 reads.
The State government has put in place certain conditions that stakeholders (exporters and transport associations) need to follow. Movement will happen between 6 am and 6 pm only, with trucks unloading on the Bangladeshi side on the same day. Documentation of such trucks must be done a day in advance.
Another condition includes identifying a “pool of 100 truck drivers” (locals, intra-State truck drivers, or those in inter-State vehicles) and only this “pool” will be allowed to go up to Benapole ICP. They will return after unloading goods and the drivers will stay at the ICP and not venture out.
Export-bound vehicles will go 500 meters into the ICP and drivers won’t get off on the Bangladeshi side “and positively won’t get in touch with Bangladeshi nationals working in the port.” A second pool of 50 drivers will be kept as back-up.
Trucks and drivers from other States waiting at Bongaon (the area where most vehicles are parked) for the last three months will proceed to Bangladesh with the loaded trucks and will move out of the State, once the vehicles are unloaded, according to one of the conditions.
Incidentally, the nod given is for export vehicles only. Standard operating procedures for import-bound vehicles (those coming in from Bangladesh) are yet to be finalised, say sources.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The need for safe blood is universal and June 14 is marked by the World Health Organization as World Blood ...
Covid presents the perfect time, if any, to reset and restart
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Covid-19 has thrown the banking sector out of kilter and made the road to recovery longer and tougher.We ...
Approvals in the US, new launches and cost optimisation are positives
Fund alters its market-cap preference based on the market, with an eye on valuations
Sensex and Nifty 50 witness yet another rally last, but investors should stay cautious
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...