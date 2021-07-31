TS-iPASS has helped attract over ₹2.2 lakh cr investments, says Telangana Industries Minister

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The industrial investment facilitation legislation and system, TS-iPASS has helped attract more than ₹2.2 lakh crore investments over the past five years since its implementation in the State in 2015, according to Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.
The Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System, which was passed as a legislation to support industries, is a unique initiative, which provides for industries willing to set up units in the State, if a permission is formally not given or not communicated to the proponent, Rao said.
Speaking after the launch of Pokarna Group’s ₹500 crore new Quanta quartz stone manufacturing unit at Mekaguda near Hyderabad, he said that once an application is made online for a proposal to set up a unit, and if it is not cleared within 15 days as provided in the portal, an industrial establishment can go ahead with their work. Significantly, it also has a provision to fine officers responsible for delays at ₹1000 per day.
In the six years since its launch in November 2015, it has attracted over ₹2.2 lakh crore investments, with more than 15,000 units getting cleared and total employment of over 15 lakh people. No other State in the country has such a facility, he said.
Rao called upon the diversified Pokarna Group, which is into textiles to set up another unit in the State and provide employment to local youth. Assuring all necessary government help to the Pokarna management, he said the one located at Gundlapochampally can be relocated and a bigger one set up close to the quartz facility.
Rao assured that the infrastructure at the industrial park will be upgraded so that more companies come up and set up their projects in the State.
Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman & MD of Pokarna Engineered Stine Limited, said, “The second plant set up with an investment of ₹500 crore has created 500 new jobs directly and generates 3000 indirect jobs thorugh spin off employment.”
With this new manufacturing facility, Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited has two manufacturing facailities with the first one at Vizag.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...