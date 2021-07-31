TS-iPASS has helped attract over ₹2.2 lakh cr investments, says Telangana Industries Minister

The industrial investment facilitation legislation and system, TS-iPASS has helped attract more than ₹2.2 lakh crore investments over the past five years since its implementation in the State in 2015, according to Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System, which was passed as a legislation to support industries, is a unique initiative, which provides for industries willing to set up units in the State, if a permission is formally not given or not communicated to the proponent, Rao said.

Speaking after the launch of Pokarna Group’s ₹500 crore new Quanta quartz stone manufacturing unit at Mekaguda near Hyderabad, he said that once an application is made online for a proposal to set up a unit, and if it is not cleared within 15 days as provided in the portal, an industrial establishment can go ahead with their work. Significantly, it also has a provision to fine officers responsible for delays at ₹1000 per day.

In the six years since its launch in November 2015, it has attracted over ₹2.2 lakh crore investments, with more than 15,000 units getting cleared and total employment of over 15 lakh people. No other State in the country has such a facility, he said.

Rao called upon the diversified Pokarna Group, which is into textiles to set up another unit in the State and provide employment to local youth. Assuring all necessary government help to the Pokarna management, he said the one located at Gundlapochampally can be relocated and a bigger one set up close to the quartz facility.

Rao assured that the infrastructure at the industrial park will be upgraded so that more companies come up and set up their projects in the State.

Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman & MD of Pokarna Engineered Stine Limited, said, “The second plant set up with an investment of ₹500 crore has created 500 new jobs directly and generates 3000 indirect jobs thorugh spin off employment.”

With this new manufacturing facility, Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited has two manufacturing facailities with the first one at Vizag.