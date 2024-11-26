The Tamilnadu Spinning Mills Association (TSMA) has urged the government to prioritise candidates with expertise in finance, commerce, economics, management, or judicial/administrative backgrounds for the position of Chairperson at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC).

In a communication addressed to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, the Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), and the Secretary of the Energy Department, TSMA emphasised the importance of recommending candidates from the IAS cadre, the judiciary, or the fields of finance, commerce, economics, or management. This, they argue, would fill a crucial gap in TNERC’s composition and ensure compliance with Section 84 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The TNERC currently comprises a Chairperson and two members. With the Chairperson’s position vacant since August 6, 2024, the government has constituted a Selection Committee to fill the role. TSMA has recommended that advertisements for the Chairperson position specify required qualifications to limit applications to candidates from relevant fields, streamlining the selection process and aligning it with legislative requirements.

Currently, TNERC includes one member with an engineering background and another with legal expertise. However, there is no representation from finance, commerce, economics, or management, which violates Section 84 of the Act. TSMA insists on prioritising these fields or appointing a retired High Court Judge or an IAS officer with strong administrative experience.

The association also cautioned against appointing recently retired officials from TANGEDCO/TANTRANSCO, citing past conflicts of interest that compromised TNERC’s impartiality.

TSMA, which represents 841 spinning mills and other industries in the textile value chain across Tamil Nadu, highlighted the unique challenges of its members, who are major power consumers. Many have installed renewable energy systems for captive use but frequently encounter critical issues in energy administration, necessitating appeals to TNERC for resolution.