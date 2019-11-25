TSRTC calls of strike; management talks tough

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees have ended their 52-day strike. Announcing the decision to call off the strike on Monday, TSRTC employees unions’ Joint Action Committee Chairman Ashwathama Reddy asked the employees to reach their respective depots to report duty.

“It is not a defeat for employees nor a victory for the government. We will abide the ruling by the Labour Court. We are calling off the strike but will continue to press for our demands,” he said.

He appealed to the temporary staff not to report to work from Tuesday as the 50,000 regular employees are going to return to work.

The RTC management, however, has taken a hard stand, saying it is not going to allow them to resume work. In a statement on Monday evening, the management said the employees would have to wait till the court completed the process.

“The announcement made by the TSRTC JAC is ridiculous. On one side they are saying they are calling off the strike, on the other they are saying they will continue to protest,” the management said in the statement.

“They abstained from work and were on an illegal strike. We will go by the court ruling and they (employees) will have to wait till then,” it said.