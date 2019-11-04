TSRTC staff unlikely to end strike

As the November 5 deadline set by the K Chandrashekar Rao Government for TSRTC employees to end strike and resume work nears, the staff seem to be in no mood to give in. Representatives from different Road Transport Corporation Depots have said that there is no question of reporting back to work unless their demands are met.

Scores of employees have gathered in Hyderabad for an internal meeting to discuss the deadline and how to tackle it. “We have been agitating for the last one month. We will continue this till our demands are met,” a leader of Telangana Majdur Union (TMU) has said. Another leader from Nizamabad said that most of the striking employees in his region are willing to continue the agitation.

With reports of some employees reporting to work after the State Government issued an ultimatum asking them to report to duty by November 5, the employees’ unions have convened a meeting here to find the mood of employees and their feedback.

Though the general mood is to defy the deadline and continue the strike, there’s a minority opinion that felt that unions could go slow on the demand for the merger of Corporation with the Government. “We will keep it live but there’s no harm in not pushing for it. We will let the people know that we don’t mind skipping the demand, while insisting on the other 25 demands,” a leader said.

About 50,000 employees of the 87-year-old public transport utility are on strike from October 5, demanding the merger, revision of pay scales, filling up of vacancies and replacement of old vehicles. The KCR Government, however, has taken a hard stand on the strike, saying that there is no question of merger and that the corporation’s financial condition was in a poor condition to meet their demands.

With the employees showing no signs of backing off, the Government has set the November 5 deadline for the employees to report back to work. If they failed to do that, the government said it would give allow private operators to run bus services in many routes.

The Telangana High Court, which is hearing petitions on the strike, wanted the Government to facilitate talks. The court was not satisfied with the financial numbers submitted by the Government.