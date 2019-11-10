TSRTC Strike: Stalemate continues; staff denounce ‘police oppression’

Striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have staged dharnas all over the state on Sunday. protesting against `police oppression’ during ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ programme.

Responding to the Tank Bund march call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees, hundreds of agitators forced their way towards the Tank Bund on Saturday.

There were clashes between the employees and police. Many were injured when the cops resorted to lathicharges to disperse the crowds.

Supporters of the opposition parties also joined the striking employees. The police, who denied permission to the protest programme, latihcharged protesters and detained several activists.

The JAC is plannning to organise a `Sadak Bandh’ on November 18 if their demands were not met.

As the strike entered the 37th day, there seems to be no end to the deadlock between the State government and unions with both sides sticking to their stands.

The Telangana High Court has asked the State Government not to go ahead with the plan to privatise about 5,100 routes. Responding to a petition, the court asked the Advocated General to file a counter. The case will heard again on Monday.

It also asked the Government to facilitate talks between the RTC management and employees.