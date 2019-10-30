Twin ladle heating furnace inaugurated in RINL

The twin ladle heating furnace (TLHF) in steel melt shop-2 of Visakhapatnam steel plant was inaugurated on Wednesday by PK Rath, Chairman, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited. It was built at the cost of ₹109 crore, says a press release.

While congratulating the people and agencies involved in achieving these feet, Rath said, the commissioning of twin LHF would enhance the production capabilities of RINL.