Twin ladle heating furnace inaugurated in RINL

Our Bureau Visakhapatnam | Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

The twin ladle heating furnace (TLHF) in steel melt shop-2 of Visakhapatnam steel plant was inaugurated on Wednesday by PK Rath, Chairman, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited. It was built at the cost of ₹109 crore, says a press release.

While congratulating the people and agencies involved in achieving these feet, Rath said, the commissioning of twin LHF would enhance the production capabilities of RINL.

