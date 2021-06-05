National

Twitter removes blue tick from Vice President Naidu's personal account

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 05, 2021

Officials have said that Twitter was in the process of restoring the verification badge.

Twitter removed the verified blue tick from the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday.

Officials of the Vice President Secretariat said the personal Twitter handle of Naidu @MVenkaiahNaidu was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge. They said Twitter was in the process of restoring the verification badge.

The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on July 23 last year.

The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle to send out tweets. A response from Twitter was awaited.

Published on June 05, 2021

