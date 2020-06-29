Mumbaikars disappointed by police’s 2 km rule, express concerns on Twitter

As Mumbai continues to be a Covid-19 hotspot in India, the city police have augmented a 2-kilometer rule to curb the virus from further spreading.

Commissioner of Mumbai, Police Shri Param Bir Singh, took to Twitter to inform the citizens on Sunday a tweeted (in Marathi): “Dear Mumbaikars, be aware of corona's background. Choose to stay at home. You can be prosecuted if you travel more than 2 kilometers without a valid reason. We are here on the road for your safety.” The police have only exempted office-goers from the rule.

The rule did not go well with Mumbaikars as users expressed their concerns in the comment section.

A user ( @immerrillr ) wrote: “Please have some common sense and realise that not every essential items are available within 2km radius at many places in Mumbai! Just do not pass orders without using an iota of reasoning.”

Another ( @raykazi2 ) tweeted: “Most Mumbaikars followed lockdown orders and social distancing norms sincerely. The 2 km restriction for cars owners does not make much sense except unscrupulous elements. How are car occupants going to infect others outside? They do not, so 2km or 20 kms does not make difference.”

Some users also asked for detailed guidelines of the rule. A Twitter user asked for some clarity and wrote ( @khotsarika ): “This is contradictory to what @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT says. My office is 16 km away, in that case, what should I do? Should I go to the office or not? If no, then can you and @CMOMaharashtra give clear instructions? Clarity is awaited.”

Another posted: “Pls come up with clear guidelines for citizens. Maids allowed or no, containment zones - how long can it continue if there are back to back cases of positive medical professionals etc.”

A user wrote: “You can't go to your office or visit your doctor ? Make proper guidelines or withdraw this tweet.”

The Mumbai police have not rolled out the details yet. But, the commissioner posted another tweet stating: “Driving past 2 kms of your place of residence for ‘fun’? We know a ‘spot' for your car.”