Two doses of Covid vaccine provide 98% protection against death: Paul

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Taking both doses of Covid-19 vaccine provides 98 per cent protection from death, while one dose gives 92 per cent protection, according to a study carried out on Punjab police personnel by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, along with the Punjab government, said VK Paul, Niti Aayog, Member-Health, on Friday
While 15 out of the unvaccinated 4,868 police personnel died of Covid-19, only nine out of 35,856 personnel who received first dose and two out of 42,720 police personnel who received both doses died, said Paul.
“A study on healthcare workers by CMC Vellore, too, showed the same kind of efficacy. It is now scientifically proven that vaccines are effective in protecting against death. There can be minor illnesses, but serious illnesses and mortality can be prevented,” he said.
While responding to a media query on the availability of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Paul said the Centre is in talks with the company. He further said this vaccine will be produced at Hyderabad-based Biological E. He also informed that there are 56 cases of Delta plus variants across 12 States in the country.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry, based on the recommendations of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), has said that pregnant women also eligible for the vaccination against Covid.
They can now register on CoWIN portal for vaccination and also opt for walk-ins to get their jabs.
In addition, India administered more than 34.01 crore vaccine doses on Friday, with 39.98 lakh doses given on Friday till 6:45 pm. The States that showed lower vaccination numbers on Friday include Madhya Pradesh at 1,859; Odisha at 31,131; Jharkhand at 22,883; and Punjab at 28,514, according to the CoWIN dashboard.
While answering a media query on whether India will be able to cover the entire population for vaccination, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, said it’s a long marathon.
“From 2.35 lakh dose per day, we have come to 40 lakh doses per day in June and we are doing 50 lakh doses per day from June 21. A very serious effort is going on in collaboration with States in terms of focussing on production and supply in the remotest parts of the country...so that we can vaccinate as large number of people as possible,” said Agarwal.
