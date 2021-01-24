Two health workers die in AP, Telangana

Two health workers, one each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, died on Sunday.

A 45-year-old health worker, who was administered Covid-19 vaccine on January 19, died early Sunday morning. She was given the vaccine at New Shayampet healthcare centre in Warangal Urban district in Telangana.

The anganwadi worker complained of chest pain Saturday night. “The district Adverse Event Following Immunisation committee is examining the matter and will submit its report to the government. We will forward it to the Central AEFI,” G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Telangana), has said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another female health worker died in Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) on Sunday. Doctors said the ASHA worker, who was given the vaccine shot on January 20, died of brain stroke.