Two militants killed in fresh encounter in J-K’s Shopian

PTI Srinagar | Updated on October 12, 2021

People carry the body of Supinder Kour, a school teacher who was shot and killed by suspected militants on Thursday, during her funeral in Srinagar, October 8   -  REUTERS

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Feeripora area of Shopian

Two militants were killed on Tuesday in a fresh encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Feeripora area of Shopian in south Kashmir after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated leading to the encounter, the official said. Another gunfight is going on in Imamsahib area of the district in which three militants were killed.

Published on October 12, 2021

