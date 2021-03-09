Two million doses administered in a day

India has crossed a significant milestone in its countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive — which started on January 16 — with the daily number of vaccine doses administered crossing the 2 million mark in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Centre is also regularly and closely monitoring the vaccine supply in all States/Union Territories and there is no truth to reports suggesting impending shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan, it added.

Meanwhile, Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has been asked to supply an additional 45 lakh doses of Covaxin by March 16. This would be in addition to 55 lakh doses it has supplied so far, official sources said.

It must be noted that overall confidence in Covaxin in the country has got a boost, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Chief Ministers opted for this vaccine over Covishield. The results of phase III clinical trials that came out last week showing the totally indigenous Covaxin vaccine having 81 per cent efficacy also helped.

Landmark

Of the 20,19,723 vaccine doses administered on Monday, as many as 17,15,380 beneficiaries got their first dose, including healthcare workers and frontline workers. As many as 3,04,343 healthcare workers and frontline workers received their second dose of vaccine.

As regards Rajasthan, the Health Ministry clarified that the factual position is that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till Monday night, an official release issued by the Health Ministry said.

“The Central government is regularly monitoring availability of vaccine supply in all States and UTs, and providing the doses as per their requirement and consumption pattern,” the release added.

Till date (as of 7 am on Tuesday), India has administered more than 2.3 crore vaccine doses. These include 70,75,010 HCWs (first dose), 37,39,478 HCWs (second dose), 67,92,319FLWs (first dose) and 3,25,972 FLWs (second dose), 7,01,809 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 43,74,145 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Surge in Covid cases

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the Covid daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 84.04 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

As many as 15,388 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 8,744. It is followed by Kerala with 1,412, while Punjab reported 1,229 new cases. India’s total Active Caseload reached 1,87,462 on Tuesday. The present active caseload now stands at 1.67 per cent of country’s total positive cases.

Four States – Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura – did not report any new Covid cases, while 3 States – Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala – reported over 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi vaccinations

On Tuesday, as many as 34,239 persons got vaccinated in Delhi with the first dose administered to 25,736 persons and second dose to 8,503 persons.

As many as 17,368 beneficiaries (first dose) were above 60 years and 2,833 persons were between 45-69 years. Two cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported.