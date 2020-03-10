National

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra

PTI Pune | Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 10, 2020

Two more people from Pune tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

It takes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pune district as well as in Maharashtra to four.

One of them is related to the two confirmed coronavirus patients and had returned from Dubai with them, while the other is driver of the cab in which the family had travelled from the Mumbai airport to Pune, he said.

The condition of all of them was stable and they were undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of civic-run Naidu Hospital, Ram added.

Published on March 10, 2020
Maharashtra
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
List of 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs who resigned